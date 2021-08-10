DECATUR — Duane S. Avis, 89, of Decatur, IL passed away on August 9, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Duane was born on March 3, 1932 in Decatur, IL the son of David and Blanche Lambert Avis. Duane married Eileen Canady on July 4, 1956 in Brooklyn NY. She passed away on August 14, 1991. He later married Joan (Adams) Rolf on May 21, 1994. Joan survives. Duane is also survived by two sons: Scott (Cami) Avis of Greensboro, GA; Jim Avis of St. Louis, MO; Joan's children: David Rolf (Alice), Diane Uden, Susan Williams, Linda Landage; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Duane was a graduate of Millikin University, and Illinois State University. He was a buyer at Caterpillar, retiring after 39 years of service. Duane's generosity supported many local charities and groups including Millikin University, the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Richland Community College and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

On Thursday August 12, 2021 a visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur. A short graveside service will follow at Graceland Fairlawn in Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the organizations mentioned above.

