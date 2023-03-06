1931 - 2023

SULLIVAN — Dwight A. Miller, 91, of Sullivan, passed away in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68.

Arrangements by Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Weekend Food Pak Program or Peace Meal. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Dwight was born August 12, 1931 in Bloomington, IN the son of James Dwight and Lillian Beatrice (Sutherlin) Miller. He had worked as a plasterer for J and S Construction in Decatur. Dwight was a member of the Sullivan American Legion Post #68 and Union Local # 103. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Dwight married the love of his life, Norma Jean Liffick on March 3, 1957 in Grandview, IL and she preceded him in death on August 1, 2021.

Dwight played at the Grand Ole Opry in the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. He enjoyed working as a volunteer at Rockome Gardens. He loved playing his guitar and singing songs with his friends and with bands Many Shades of Green, Miller and Friends and Ole Friends Band, camping, wiener roasts, going to the Covered Bridge Festival, watching game shows and westerns, mushroom hunting, fishing and traveling. The highlight of his life was being with family and friends.

Surviving are his children: Marilyn Miller of Panama Beach City, FL, Katrina (Michael) Nobbe of Vandalia, Steven Miller of Oakville, WA, Beatrice J. (Timothy) Walmsley of Oakley, Cynthia Miller of Cisne and Karen Sue Miller of Conifer, CO; brother, Earl E. Miller of Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two brothers.