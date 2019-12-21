Dwight "Buck" Oren Cater

Buck was born November 7, 1926 in Shelby County, IL, spending his early years in Decatur, IL. He enlisted in the US Navy in WW II at age 17. During the war he served as aerial photographer- with the rank of Photographer's Mate. On return to Decatur he worked in radio electronics at the Decatur Army Depot, moving to Fort Worth, TX, and in 1964 transferred to the Lexington-Bluegrass Army Depot at Avon where he retired in 1977. After his retirement he went back to work with his brother “Cater” and Denton Patterson, helping in the cabinet business. He enjoyed traveling to Florida, spending time with Denny and DiAnn, and especially their most recent visit to Lexington this past summer. Buck took up golf late in life, playing with Cater and his friend Ray. He loved music and dancing- often doing the “splits” at parties well after age 80. He loved the Keeneland Derby Bash. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, and was able to go to several games in Cincinnati, St. Louis and Chicago in recent years. He was overjoyed at the World Series Championship, and wore his classic Cubs hat everywhere. He watched games each day on the MLB channel, and knew each player. He enjoyed traveling to South Carolina with Annette and Mike, sitting in the sun, golfing and especially liked traveling back to his hometown- Decatur where he could laugh and visit with relatives. He was incredibly active- trimming trees, planting tomatoes and a flower garden, cleaning his gutters and mowing his own yard up until age 91. His personality was always happy and optimistic, touching everyone with his bright smile and laugh, and he loved to tell stories. We will all miss him.