Dwight E. Jacobs

Dec. 24, 1943 - Dec. 31, 2022

DECATUR - Dwight E. Jacobs, 79, of Decatur, IL. he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, December 31, 2022. at his residence.

Dwight was born December 24, 1943. in Decatur, IL. the son of Glen and Myrtle (Schmidt) Jacobs. He married Georgia Ernest in 1965. in Decatur, IL.

Dwight grew up in the floral business. His family had owned Jacobs Greenhouse, which he later had co-owned. Dwight retired from Firestone, after serving 30-plus years. He was a member of Steel Workers Union, Local 713.

During his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Dwight was a jack of all trades and enjoyed helping others.

Surviving are his children: Sherry Bird (Kraig) of Decatur, IL, Michael Jacobs of Decatur, IL; sister, Joyce Manley of NC; grandchildren: Taylor (Devin), Tucker (Logan) and Trent Bird. He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Georgia.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park.

"Dad, you are so loved and dearly missed." - Love, your family.

Condolences may be left to Dwight's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.