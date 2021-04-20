DECATUR — Dwight R. "Dusty" Boyd, 93, of Decatur, IL passed away on April 16, 2021 at Villa Clara in Decatur, surrounded by his family.

Dwight was born on April 10, 1928 in Monticello, the son of Guy and Louise Lewis Boyd. He married Betty Burris on January 29, 1966 in Champaign. Betty, his loving wife of 55 years survives. Dwight is also survived by his sister: Rita (Stanley) Karns of Monticello, IL; several nieces and nephews also survive. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters.

Dwight served in the US Navy during WWII and the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed by Norfolk Southern Railroad, retiring in 1987. He was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur. He enjoyed exercising and walking.

Services to celebrate Dwight's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday (April 23, 2021) at St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM –11:00 AM on Friday at the church. Burial with military honors will be in Bement Cemetery in Bement, IL. Memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur, IL is in charge of arrangements.