DECATUR -- Dwight Sylvester Hudson, 82, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in his home.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Boiling Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donors choice.Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Dwight was born on November 16, 1937 in Moweaqua, IL, the son of Sylvester J. and Lucille (Taylor) Hudson. He was a union carpenter and a member Local 742. He served in the National Guard. Dwight married Nancy S. Banfield on May 15, 1960.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Cheryl Hudson Williams; and granddaughters, Kattina, Savannah, and Sierra, younger brother, Harold Hudson and older sister, Beverly Hudson Kinney all of Decatur. He was preceded by his parents; younger brother, Oliver Hudson; and his son, Randy Hudson.

Dwight was an avid fisherman and won lots of trophies. He built and decorated bird houses as another hobby.

