FORSYTH — Dwite Gene Harrison, 86, fell asleep in Christ in his Forsyth home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Gene's wish for everyone is that someday they will join him in the body of Christ. Gene's body will be cremated by Lincoln Land Cremation Society and then laid to rest with his wife of 54 years, Beverly Jean Harrison, at the Steenbergen Cemetery in Mount Pulaski. Bev fell asleep in Christ in 2010.

Gene was born on April 27, 1935, in Decatur, and was a lifetime resident in Decatur/Forsyth. He had an identical twin brother, Duane Dean Harrison who fell asleep in Christ in 2020. Gene served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass "PPG" in 1990 after 25 years of service.

Gene was a member of Northwest Christian Church where he served as an Elder and a Deacon. Gene was a 15-year volunteer for youth baseball at Hess Park and was best known for coaching winning teams for 14 years in Khoury League baseball. Gene touched the lives of countless young men by providing them an outstanding example of a selfless human being. Gene was a sports enthusiast and loved attending Fighting Illini basketball games. Gene did not know a stranger and would be the first to help a neighbor or friend. Gene was a loving husband, father, and friend.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Laura) Harrison of Decatur; daughter, Susan (Chris) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; granddaughters, Lindsey and Lily; and special family friends, Mike and Sherry Fisher of Springfield.

