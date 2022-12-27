June 14, 1966 - Dec. 25, 2022
DECATUR — Dyann M. Craig, 56, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 9:48 a.m., Sunday, December 25, 2022, in her residence.
A service to honor Dyann's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Thursday December 29, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time Thursday morning at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Dyann's memory to the Mt. Zion High School Athletic Programs. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Dyann was born June 14, 1966, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Larry and Viki (Austin) King. She had worked as the Fleet Supervisor for ADM. Dyann married Roger A. Craig on May 18, 1985.
Surviving is her husband, Roger of Decatur; daughter, Morgan Northington (Joe) of Mt. Zion; son, Austin Craig (Erica) of Davenport, IA; father, Larry King (Mary) of Decatur; mother, Viki Hubbard (Frank) of Decatur; grandsons: Hunter Northington, Liam Northington and Reid Northington.
Dyann was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
