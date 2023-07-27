August 29, 2014 - July 3, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — Dylan Ryan Ruwe was given life by his Creator and was born on August 29, 2014; the child of Ryan Ruwe and Elaine (Hassebrock) Ruwe. He was baptized into the Holy Christian Church at Trinity Lutheran Church on October 26, 2014.

He was drawn to the things of the Faith, to Holy Scripture, and to the Church. He was an amazing, loving big brother to Kai and Audra. The Lord Jesus sent his holy angel to carry our beloved child home to heaven on July 3, 2023.

He is survived by his parents; his grandparents: Alan Ruwe, Antonio and Christina Victalino, Robert and Rebekah (Roberts) Hassebrock; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and church family. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Phyllis Ruwe.

Visitation was held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Austin, TX, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The funeral service, officiated by Pastor Harris, was held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Austin, TX, on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Memorial donation organizations, in lieu of flowers can be made to the following: Trinity Lutheran (1207 West 45th Street, Austin, TX, 78756); Ronald McDonald's: https:////rmhc-ctx.org//donate// (They were a great blessing to the family when Dylan was born); Radiance Foundation: https:////radiancefoundation.org//donate// (Dylan often asked about adopting another sibling into the family).