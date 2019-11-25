DECATUR — E. Janet Westenhaver passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at Boone County Hospital, Colombia, Missouri.

Janet was born on April 2, 1927 to John and Opal Frye in Decatur, Illinois. She graduated from Millikin University in 1949 and taught middle school from 1949-1957 in Alton, Decatur, and Champaign Illinois.

Janet married Keith Westenhaver on August 13, 1950 in Decatur, Illinois and recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.

Janet leaves behind her lifelong companion and loving husband Keith, her two children John Westenhaver and Ann (Westenhaver) Veros, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Janet was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood Street, O'Fallon, MO. Graveside service at Graceland Cemetery at 2:00pm. Memorials may be made inJanet’s name to Salvation Army. Visit Baue.com

