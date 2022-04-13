April 8, 1961 - April 11, 2022

DECATUR — Earl C. Clifton Jr., 61, of Decatur, passed away April 11, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Earl was born in Rantoul, IL, on April 8, 1961, the son of Earl C. and Shirley (Stevenson) Clifton Sr. He worked as a truck driver at Clifton Moving and Storage for many years and most recently at Midwest Construction. Even in his off-hours, trucking was on his mind and in his heart. Earl also enjoyed the many hours he spent watching Nascar, Highway Thru Hell, and Ice Road Truckers, along with working with his tools. Earl married Barbara Fornwalt on February 14, 1999, in Las Vegas.

Earl is survived by his wife; children: Stephen Clifton of Decatur and Heather (Andrew) Fisk of Portageville, MO; siblings: Dawn White, Debbie Valentine, and Thomas Clifton Sr.; grandchildren: Kameron (Bailey) Fisk, Emma Fisk, and Mason Fisk; great-grandchild: Kingsley Fisk; one uncle; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Visitation-only for Earl, will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Cremation services will be provided by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home at a later date. Burial will be in Maroa Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.