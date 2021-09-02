CLINTON — Earl D. Tippitt, 92, of Clinton, IL passed away 7:19 p.m., August 31, 2021 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Graveside services be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating. There will be no visitation. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The Earl Tippitt Memorial Fund c/o Beverly Nunnery.

Earl was born June 5, 1929 in Taylorville, IL the son of Dudley N. and Hazel Bell (Foster) Tippitt. He married Vivian M. Lucas October 20, 1950 in Kincaid, IL. She passed away March 2, 2020.

Survivors include his children: Allen (Kay) Tippitt, Flintstone, GA; Beverly (Mike) Nunnery, Clinton, IL and Mark (Sheryl) Tippitt, New Berlin, IL; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sisters: Ana Michaels, Oreana, IL and Charlene Basil, Kincaid, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Donald Tippitt, Gerald Tippitt, and Ronald Tippitt and two sisters: Rita Coffey and Zelma Haley.

Earl was a member of the Clinton First Church of Nazarene. He retired from Mueller Co. in Decatur, IL after 41 years of service which included several years as caretaker of the Mueller Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with his family and devoted his life to serving the Lord.

