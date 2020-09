× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Earl D. Woollen 88 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 3:27 PM September 12, 2020 at his family residence, Clinton, Illinois.

Services will be 2:30 PM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Illinois. with Pastor Joshua Gorrie and Georgia Allison officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, Illinois. Visitation will be 1:00–2:30 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

Earl was born November 14, 1931 in Clinton, Illinois. the son of Otis and Merna (Armstrong) Woollen. He married Norma J. Zimmerman May 18, 1952 in DeWitt, Il.Survivors include his wife, Norma J. Woollen, Clinton, Illinois; children, Beverly Lynn (Clyde, III) Leggett, Wapella, Illinois; Bobbi LouAnn (Thomas) Frost, Lincoln, Illinois; seven grandchildren, 18 great-Grandchildren and one on the way, and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Ann (Sherman) Wilkerson, Normal, Illinois.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Gibson; one grandchild; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom Woollen.