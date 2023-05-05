Oct. 23, 1936 - April 19, 2023

URBANA — Earl Eugene "Gene" Evans passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Amber Glen Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbana. He was 86 years old.

Gene was born on a farm in Moultrie County close to La Place, IL, in October 1936, to John R. Evans and Sylvia C. (Morr) Evans. He was the youngest of three boys. When he was eleven years old, the family moved to a farm in Macon County. Gene graduated from Macon High School in 1954.

Gene graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a dual degree in Agricultural Engineering and Agricultural Science. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) as a civil engineer and was moved around Illinois designing watershed improvement projects.

Gene married Deloris Durr in 1962 in Pittsfield, IL. They had three children. In 1969, Gene was transferred to the SCS Office in Champaign, IL. Gene retired in 1994.

Gene and Deloris actively volunteered for the church and community. Gene was always helping the neighbors and enjoyed helping his brother Bob harvest crops near Macon.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents (both lived to the age of 92); his brother, Donald W. Evans (2016, aged 83); and his wife, Deloris M. Evans (2002, aged 58). Gene's brother Bob (Robert L. Evans), passed away April 25, 2023 - a few days after Gene's passing - at age 89.

Gene is survived by three adult children: James A. Evans (Kim E. Sims) of Urbana, IL, Karen E. Medina (Stuart Levy) of Champaign, Linda M. Evans (Eric Schacht) of Champaign-Urbana; three grandchildren (the children of Linda): Parker Evans, Demetrius Evans, and Milo Evans.

There will be a memorial gathering (10:00 a.m.), service (11:00 a.m.), and light lunch (12:00 noon) Saturday May 13, 2023, at Faith United Methodist Church's, south end, 1719 S. Prospect, Champaign, IL. Gene's ashes will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana, IL, next to Deloris'.