Jan. 3, 1930 - April 10, 2023

DECATUR — Earl L. "Burly" Bollhorst, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 7:35 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, and on Friday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran School Association or the DMH Lodge.

Burly was born January 3, 1930, in Macon, IL, the son of John Henry and Edna Viola (Schlingman) Bollhorst. He married Wanda Parrill on July 10, 1949. She preceded him in death on October 27, 2021. He retired in 1991, from Caterpillar. Burly was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing softball and gardening. Burly and Wanda had enjoyed traveling all over the United States.

Surviving are his sons: Steve Bollhorst of Bloomington, IN, Randy Bollhorst (Gaye) of Decatur, and Gene Bollhorst (Beverly) of Taylorville, IL; son-in-law, Chuck Danbury of Decatur, IL; brother, Paul Bollhorst of Moweaqua, IL; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren also survive.

Burly was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Joni Danbury; one great-grandson; his sister and two brothers.