DECATUR — Earl L. Hendricks 74, of Decatur, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, IL.
A memorial service to honor the life of Earl L. Hendricks will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at New Beginnings Church of God, Decatur, IL. Military rites and burial will be at a later date.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.