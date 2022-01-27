 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earl L. Hendricks

Earl L. Hendricks

DECATUR — Earl L. Hendricks 74, of Decatur, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, IL.

A memorial service to honor the life of Earl L. Hendricks will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at New Beginnings Church of God, Decatur, IL. Military rites and burial will be at a later date.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service is assisting the family.

