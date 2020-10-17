Earl Lee Boyer

Earl was raised in Warrensburg, IL, where he attended Warrensburg grade school and high school. Upon completing high school, Earl joined the Navy in 1948, serving through 1952. After the Navy, he joined the Illinois State Police in 1957 and worked there until his retirement in 1985. Upon retiring, Earl and Pat moved to San Diego, CA, where they lived until 1993, when they moved to St. George, UT. Earl was a man of the highest integrity and character, hard-working, dedicated, caring, giving and compassionate. He very much loved his family and friends. He also enjoyed all kinds of sports and the great outdoors, as expressed through his active participation in a wide range of activities throughout his life, including racquetball, running, hiking, biking, golfing, gardening, and playing pool. Earl was also known to enjoy making a wager or two.