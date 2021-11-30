DECATUR — Earl S. Rudolph, Jr., 90, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Earl was born on October 2, 1931, in Springfield, IL, the son of Earl S. and Anna M. (Albert) Rudolph. An Army veteran, Earl was proud of the fact that he was one of the original teachers at MacArthur High School when it opened in 1957. He went on to spend 34 years teaching chemistry and physics before retiring in 1991.

Earl was an emeritus member of the Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity, member of Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, member of Teacher Saving Children, Inc., member of Notre Dame Alumni Association, charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and current member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, past president of Decatur Education Association, Negotiator of the first strike in Decatur School District, Member of Golden K since 1998, volunteer for AARP Tax Service at the Macon County Senior Center Decatur, and member of Illinois Retired Teachers Association.

Earl married Patricia A. Schlosser on September 7, 1953, and she preceded him in death on April 29, 1988. He then married Anna M. Wilkerson on June 14, 1997. He was an avid Chicago Cub fan and loved to play golf.

Surviving is his wife, Anna of Decatur; children: Mary House of Champaign, Dr. Joseph (Susan) Rudolph of Webster Groves, MO, Stephen (Rose Marie) Rudolph of Germantown Hills, Carol (Robert) Meyer of East Peoria, Janet (Dr. Don) Fischer of Sioux Falls, SD, Daniel (Colleen) Rudolph of Darien, and Michael Rudolph of East Peoria; stepchildren: Bill (Cathy) Tapscott of Decatur, and Jim (Kay) Tapscott of Decatur; 30 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia; sister, Doris Schlosser; and son-in-law, John House.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 9:30 a.m., until the Mass of Christian Burial time at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial with take place at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Decatur Right To Life, Holy Family School Scholarship Fund or Our Lady of Lourdes Building Fund. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

