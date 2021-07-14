DECATUR - Earl Thomas Russell, 73, departed this life on July 1, 2021, at his residence.

Earl was born on February 29, 1948, in Brownsville, TN., the son of Demp Russell Sr. and Earline (Estes) Russell.

Earl graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Decatur, IL. After his completion of high school, he enlisted in the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. Once honorably discharged, he worked for Caterpillar in Decatur, IL.

Earl was a hard worker, retiring with over 30 years in the company. Earl was very comical and loved to make others laugh. He was very fashionable and was a sharp dresser. He loved to spend time with his family and will be dearly missed.

Earl leaves to cherish his memories, his siblings: Earnestine Estes of Sacramento, C., Anna Rice-Scandrett of Conyers, GA, Clyde Russell of Decatur, IL, Demp Russell Jr. (Laura) of Urbana, IL. Otis Russell of Minneapolis, MN, Virginia Russell Beverly of Conyers, GA, Danny Russell of Decatur, IL, Martin Russell (Bridgette) of Houston, TX, Evelyn Marie Russell Turnley of Lithonia, GA, and Rickie Russell of Jonesboro, LA. Earl also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Ollie Mae Moore and Alvin Russell.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Main Street Church of the Living God, 2000 North Main Street, Decatur, IL 62526, visitation will start at 10:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM, with interment at Graceland Cemetery.

Services have been entrust to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Decatur, IL.