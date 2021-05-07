KENNEY — Earl William Rau, 90, passed away at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Clinton, IL on May 3, 2021.

Earl was born on July 26, 1930 in Macon County, IL; son of Linn O. and Mabel (Issac) Rau. He married Betty Jean Wurth on August 24, 1952 in Chestnut, IL. She survives him.

Also surviving Earl are his daughters: Lisa (Richard) Leach of Decatur, IL and Tamara "Tammy" (Clarke) Westen of Kenney, IL; grandchildren: Timothy (Ingrid) Leach, Brittany (John) Peters, Brandy (Anthony) Vanderberg, and Sarah Leach; great grandchildren: Peyton Peters, Elsie Leach, Matilda Leach, and Penelope Vanderberg.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters: Charlotte Holloway, Helen Heyne, Mildred Clark, and Mary Lou Mills and one brother: John Rau.

Earl proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a retired farmer and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL.

A private family graveside for Earl will be held. Memorials may be made in Earl's name to St. John's Lutheran Church of Decatur, IL or the Kenney Fire Department in Kenney, IL. Cremation rites for Earl have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL.

The family would like to give a big thank you for the caring staff at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Clinton for all the care that was provided to Earl.