DECATUR -- Earline Lee Holmes, 60, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Earline was born April 13, 1959, in Decatur, to Earl and Marjorie Anne (McIntyre) Hammer. She loved to crochet, collect teddy bears, and she was an avid reader.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her three children, Ted Holmes, Daniel Holmes and Jaclyn (Jonathan) Irwin; six grandchildren, Mathew, Haley, Jaycen, Desiree, Devin and Ryker; one great-grandchild on the way; her two sisters, Tina (Ralph Griffiths) Ross and Linda (Brian) Masterson; and her brother, James (Cathy) Hammer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Cindy Hopkins.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of Earline Holmes was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.

The family of Earline Holmes is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Earline Holmes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.