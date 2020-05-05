Earline Walker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Earline Taylor Walker, 88, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Prairie Creek Village, Decatur.

Earline was born September 13, 1931, in Brownsville, TN, the daughter of James Harrison Taylor and Lizzie Ophelia Hess Taylor. A member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Earline married Nathaniel Walker, Sr. on June 8, 1946, in Brownsville, TN.

Earline is survived by her husband, Nathaniel Walker, Sr., of Decatur; children: Clarence (Lillian Ross Walker) Walker of TN, and Elois Drake of Champaign; grandchildren: Kristen Walker, Brandon Walker, Michael Walker, Cortney Bond, Lindsey Bond, Cherise Garrison, and Cheryl White; great grandchildren: Anthony Reed, Nyah Reed, Anson Walker, George Walker, Christian Walker, Taylor Holland, Bryce Holland, Nicholas Hicks, and Vivien Walker; siblings: Aaron Taylor, Elizabeth Rawls, Peter Taylor, and Daisy Bond; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family visitation and funeral services will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery. You may view the livestream of the service at 11 am, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/, the event number is 28862. No password is required.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

