DECATUR — Earnest Russell Blair, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with a private burial at a later date.
Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.