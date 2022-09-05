 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Earnest Russell Blair

  • 0
Earnest Russell Blair

DECATUR — Earnest Russell Blair, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with a private burial at a later date.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News