DECATUR — Ed McQuality, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Ed was born October 7, 1939, in Decatur, IL, the son of Lola and Harvey Boomer and Kenneth and Leona McQuality. He graduated from MacArthur High School class of 1958. Ed proudly served his country in U.S. Army. He married Ilene Sims on November 18, 1973. He retired from the USPS in October of 1992, as Supt of Window Services. Ed then worked at the Postal Credit Union from 2003-2013.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for fifty-five years, having served as usher, head elder, and president of Companionship Guild. He was Service Officer Edwards Chapter of National Active & Retired Federal Employees, and volunteered with RSVP-Dove.

He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, golfing, and bowling. He organized and hosted a league for the Cincinnati Hoinke Bowling Tournament for five years, and placed 2nd in the doubles tournament one year.

Ed is survived by his wife Ilene; children: Pamela Powers and Brian (Wendy) McQuality; grandchildren: Andrew, Genny, Ryan, Rick, Griffin, and Connor; great-grandchildren: Jameson, Colton, Harrison, Constance, Lilly, and Sebastian; and brother, Dick.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents.

Services to celebrate Ed's life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1960 E. Johns Ave. Decatur, with Pastor Matthew Versemann officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2012, at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Burial with military honors will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity's KFF Scholarship.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.