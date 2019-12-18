DECATUR -- Eddie Earl Taylor, 70, of Decatur, IL passed away December 8, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Eddie was born July 24, 1949, in Decatur, IL, the son of Charles and Claudia Mae (Peete) Taylor, Sr.

He was a forklift driver for Firestone. He was a home church person who had a kind heart, full of joy and had a good spirit. He enjoyed bowling and was always fun to be around.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving are his children, Tony (Danielle) Kinney, Eddie (Shamika) Taylor, Jr, Dmitra (Arnold) Brown of Nashville, TN, Frances R. Smith of Decatur, IL, Charmaine (Thomas) Miles of Hornlake, MS, Glenda (Norman) Kinney of Decatur, IL; siblings, Ernest (Dale) Walker of Decatur, IL, James Walker of Decatur, IL, Gladys (Frank) Taylor; 26 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and best friend Tom Green.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.

Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00 AM Saturday, Dec. 21, at Community Temple Church of God in Christ, 759 South Jackson St., Decatur, IL 62521. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.