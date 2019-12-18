DECATUR -- Eddie Earl Taylor, 70, of Decatur, IL passed away December 8, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Eddie was born July 24, 1949, in Decatur, IL, the son of Charles and Claudia Mae (Peete) Taylor, Sr.
He was a forklift driver for Firestone. He was a home church person who had a kind heart, full of joy and had a good spirit. He enjoyed bowling and was always fun to be around.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are his children, Tony (Danielle) Kinney, Eddie (Shamika) Taylor, Jr, Dmitra (Arnold) Brown of Nashville, TN, Frances R. Smith of Decatur, IL, Charmaine (Thomas) Miles of Hornlake, MS, Glenda (Norman) Kinney of Decatur, IL; siblings, Ernest (Dale) Walker of Decatur, IL, James Walker of Decatur, IL, Gladys (Frank) Taylor; 26 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and best friend Tom Green.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00 AM Saturday, Dec. 21, at Community Temple Church of God in Christ, 759 South Jackson St., Decatur, IL 62521. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials: Donor’s Choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.