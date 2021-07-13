DECATUR - Eddie Wayne Vinson, 71, of Decatur, IL passed away July 11, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Eddie was born June 3, 1950 in Rural, Itawamba County, MS, the son of Lorenzy and Retha (Humphres) Vinson. He married the love of his life, Jeri Allen on July 14, 1969. Ed was a 1968 graduate from Stephen Decatur High School. He was a hard worker and had served for the Jewel and Osco stores for over 20 years. He then retired from Kroger's after giving 20 years of his service.

He loved his family, enjoyed life, fishing, mushroom hunting, and going to his grandchildren's sports games. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini Basketball fan and tried not to miss a game.

Surviving are his loving wife, Jeri; daughters: Beverly Vinson (Christopher Bell), Cindi Vinson, Traci Engle (Jeff Engle); siblings: Sarah Vinson, Debbie Vinso; grandchildren: Matthew Vinson, Christon Vinson (CJ), Alyssa Salas (Robert Salas), Austin Engle, Miriah Powell, Evan Engle, Mario Williams, and Gage Hinton; great grandchildren: Aurora Salas and Carmine Salas.

Ed was preceded in death by both of his parents, Lorenzy and Jerlene Vinson, infant sister, Dorothy and infant great grandchildren, Dominck, Allister and Denise.

Ed was a loving, caring, smart, wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed dearly.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3800 E Cerro Gordo St., Decatur, IL at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 17, 2021 with visitation from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the church.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ed.

