Edith Lorraine Casebeer

Jan. 28, 1928 – July 29, 2022

Edith L. Casebeer, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., at Decatur Memorial Hospital, with her son John at her bedside.

Edith was born January 28, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI, to Leonard and Emma Kurtz. She was a 1946 graduate of North Division High School in Milwaukee. The former Edith Kurtz married Charles Casebeer in 1948. Before her children were born, she and Charles were houseparent's at Mooseheart Orphanage in Mooseheart, IL. Edith was a homemaker when her children were young, and as they all came of school age, she returned to the work force as a teller at Union National Bank, and later worked in the deli of Gromer Supermarket.

Edith is survived by her five sons: John (Sarah) Casebeer of Decatur, IL, David (Julie) Casebeer of Pleasant Lake, Michigan, Steve (Debbie Hodge) Casebeer of Elgin, IL, Scott (Angela) Casebeer of Elgin, IL, and Brian Casebeer of Elgin, IL. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years, Charles, and her five older brothers: Fred, Art, Robert, Edward, and Walter.

Edith's funeral service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1960 East Johns Avenue, Decatur, IL, on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.. Pastor Matthew Versemann will be the officiant. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at later date at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola Naval Air Station, Florida.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1960 E. Johns Avenue, Decatur, IL, 62521.