Feb. 23, 1935 - Feb. 9, 2023

DECATUR — Edith Marie "Edie" Cox, 87, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Edie was born February 23, 1935, in Lovington, IL, a daughter of William and Frances Helen (Smith) Griffin, the family moved to Decatur in 1942. Edie attended St. Thomas Grade School and St. Teresa High School where she was a cheerleader for 1952-1953 Football and Basketball seasons. She married Ronald E. "Ronnie”"Cox on April 22, 1955, in Decatur, IL.

To this blessed union five children, three daughters: Rhonda (Royal) Plankenhorn of Decatur, Laurie Cox of Decatur, and Susie Johnson of WI; and two sons: Scottie and Danny Cox. They were also blessed with seven grandchildren: Rob Plankenhorn, Sara Plankenhorn, Chad Bolsen, Lindsay Bolsen, Brandon Johnson, Blake Johnson, and Beau Johnson; three great-grandchildren: Hailey Bolsen, Ryann Davis, and Oliver Johnson; and eighteen foreign exchange grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Edie was a member of Our Lady Of The Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mt. Zion since 1980, and belonged to their rosary group and the women's club. She was director of vacation bible school for over twenty years.

Edie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie; her parents; a sister, Pat Mitchell; two brothers: Bill and Bob Griffin; and her sons: Scottie and Danny.

She loved the St. Louis Cardinals, The Illini and Casino's. She will miss seeing her friends at Our Lady Of The Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, vigil prayer service will be at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Our Lady Of The Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mt. Zion, IL. Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery, Bethany.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady Of The Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

