WHITE HOUSE, Tennessee — Edith R. Kiser, 97, of White House, TN formerly of Decatur, IL and Zolfo Springs, FL, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Edith married William Kiser on February 11, 1965. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2019.
She is survived by sons: Roger (Debbie) Tolladay of Springfield, TN; David (Jennifer) Tolladay of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; one sister; one brother and son, Douglas Tolladay.
No public services are being planned at this time due to gathering restrictions. The family is planning a celebration of life memorial to be held at a later date in Zolfo Springs where Edith and Bill spent many happy years. A special thank you to grandson, Donald who became Edith's caretaker, roommate, card partner and "executive chef" upon her move to Tennessee after Bill's passing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.