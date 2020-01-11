DECATUR — Edith W. Cooley, 94, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Edith was born November 26, 1925, in Cradley, England, the daughter of George and May (Syner) Tallis. She married James F. Guinnee on September 19, 1945 in Netherend, England. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1971. She later married James H. Cooley on July 3, 1976 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Edith worked at Zimmerman's Fabric Store for several years and was in the Land Army in England during WWII. She authored a book, knitted squares for Pieces of Love, was an avid ballroom dancer, avid reader, and loved sewing. Edith was an Illini fan, avid Cub fan, and a great storyteller.

Edith was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a coal miner's daughter, didn't learn to drive until she was 50, did a lot of cooking, and loved to travel and go camping.