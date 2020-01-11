DECATUR — Edith W. Cooley, 94, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Edith was born November 26, 1925, in Cradley, England, the daughter of George and May (Syner) Tallis. She married James F. Guinnee on September 19, 1945 in Netherend, England. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1971. She later married James H. Cooley on July 3, 1976 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2000.
You have free articles remaining.
Edith worked at Zimmerman's Fabric Store for several years and was in the Land Army in England during WWII. She authored a book, knitted squares for Pieces of Love, was an avid ballroom dancer, avid reader, and loved sewing. Edith was an Illini fan, avid Cub fan, and a great storyteller.
Edith was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a coal miner's daughter, didn't learn to drive until she was 50, did a lot of cooking, and loved to travel and go camping.
She is survived by her daughters Judy M. Stewart and husband Jim of Decatur, Beverly J. Gillespie and husband Allan of Forsyth, Thelma A. Young and husband Randy of Decatur, Annette E. Murphy and husband Mark of Decatur, and 2 step-daughters. She is also survived by her grandchildren Elizabeth, Jim, Kara, Alicia, Brian, Amanda; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, infant son, three sisters, and two brothers.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.