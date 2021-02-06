DECATUR — Edmund Joseph Jones, 100, of Decatur, IL passed away February 3, 2021 at his residence.

Edmund was born February 13, 1920 in Decatur, IL the son of Earl and Eva (Tuttle) Jones. He married Fern Bird on December 23, 1939, and she preceded him in death on February 16, 2003. He married Iva (Williams) Sullivan on June 21, 2008.

Edmund was an electrician by trade. He had been self-employed for a number of years before accepting a position with the power plant from which he retired. He served in the Army from 1944-1946.

Edmund was a kind man and well-loved by his family and friends. He was a member of New Day Community Church. He enjoyed working in his yard and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, Iva; children: Patricia Scroggins (Raymond) of Moore, SC, Edmund Rick Jones (Cheri) of Decatur, IL, Debbie Lynch (Jim) of Blue Mound, IL; sister, Donna Logan of Oreana, IL; step-children: Terri Morton (Tom) of Atkins, AR, Ron Sullivan of Blue Mound, IL, Cheryl Jacobs (Bruce) of Decatur, IL, Brenda Moser (Gary) of Macon, IL, Patty Jones (Gary) of Decatur, IL, Angie Smith (Greg) of Macon, IL; 27 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 44 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, six brothers and sisters, and granddaughter, Rebecca Egan.