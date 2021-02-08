DECATUR — Edmund Joseph Jones, 100, of Decatur, passed away February 3, 2021 at his residence.

Edmund was born February 13, 1920 in Decatur, the son of Earl and Eva (Tuttle) Jones. He married Fern Bird on December 23, 1939, and she preceded him in death on February 16, 2003. He married Iva (Williams) Sullivan on June 21, 2008.

Edmund was an electrician by trade, and retired from IBEW LocaL 146. He served in the Army from 1944-1946.

He was a member of New Day community Church. He enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. Edmund was a kind man and well-loved by his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Iva; children: Patricia Scroggins (Raymond) of Moore, SC, Edmund Rick Jones (Cheri) of Decatur, Debbie Lynch (Jim) of Blue Mound; sister, Donna Logan of Oreana; step-children: Terri Morton (Tom) of Atkins, AK, Ron Sullivan of Blue Mound, Cheryl Jacobs (Bruce) of Decatur, Brenda Moser (Gary) of Macon, Patty Jones (Gary) of Decatur, Angie Smith (Greg) of Macon; 27 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 44 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, two brothers and three sisters, and granddaughter, Rebecca Egan.