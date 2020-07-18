× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Edna Allen, 93, of Decatur passed away July 18, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 21 at Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur. Memorials in Edna’s honor may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Edna was born March 21, 1927 in London, England, the daughter of Jack and Edna (Adie) Treadaway. She married Billie W. “Bill” Allen on July 7, 1945 in London, England. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2008.

Edna was blessed with daughters, Janet Troby, husband Charles and Judith Kelm, husband Ronald; grandchildren, Peggy Musgrove (Steve), William Troby (Kelly) Darrel Troby, and Erica Bryan; great-grandchildren, Emily Musgrove, Steven Musgrove, Will Bryan, Josh Bryan, Ashley Troby and Shawn Troby. Edna worked for Decatur Day Care Center for 23 years. She also worked with disabled children teaching swim classes at the YMCA. She was an avid knitter, swimmer, reader and enjoyed her years singing in the church choir at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur.

She was preceded in death by husband, Bill, daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Charles Troby, daughter Judith, and her father and stepmother, Jack and Kit Treadaway; mother and stepfather, Gwen and Edna Davies; and adopted brother, Peter Davies.