DECATUR — Edna Diane (Hedgepath) Dean, 74, went to meet her Lord on October 18, 2020.

She was born on September 25, 1946 to the late John and Edna Hedgepath in Nashville, TN. After graduating DuPont High School she pursued her passion of helping others through nursing. In 1974 after serving the community as an LPN she earned her Registered Nursing license from University of Tennessee and continued her service throughout a long, fulfilling career. Her passion for sewing and quilting grew into a passion for teaching others these arts.

To share in one of her husband's hobbies she obtained her Amateur (HAM) Radio operator's license, call sign KC9WXV.

Edna is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Ronald T. Dean; son Commander Kevin T. Dean, US Navy; daughter-in-law, Stephanie E. Kramer-Dean; granddaughter, Casey J. Dean; sister Patricia Everette; brother Randy Hedgepath; sister-in-law, Glenda Dean (whom she loved as her own sister); a host of nieces and nephews, and her two loving dogs Dipole and Radar. Preceded in death by brothers: John A. Hedgepath, Jr., Jim G. Hedgepath, Mike Hedgepath, Howard Hedgepath; and sister Linda K. Sutton.

Visitation and graveside service will be held in Nashville, TN at a later date.