DECATUR — Edna "Fay" Thomas, 89, of Decatur, Illinois and Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away at 2:05 a.m. on Christmas morning, December 25, 2021 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina. Fay was born September 9, 1932 in Cisco, Illinois, the daughter of the late David and Ottie (Calhoun) King. Her husband, Jacques "Jack" Thomas; her son, Lyle Joseph Thomas and siblings: Dale King, Edward King, Kenneth King and Mary Ella (King) Adams preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters: Debbie Morris, Decatur, IL, Denise Thomas, Raleigh, NC and Teresa (Tyler) Townsend, Raleigh, NC.

Fay was a woman born before her time. She grew up on the farmlands of central Illinois. Fay valued education (often self-taught from her love of books) and was motivated from early childhood to have a life of learning. She began working at a young age and had a long and varied career. After working several factory jobs, Fay began working in accounting and later retired from GMAC in Decatur, IL. She went on to work in public administration for the City of Greensboro Public Library for several years before her second retirement.

Fay was beautiful and full of light. She loved being outside and in nature, and she connected that love through her many gardens. Fay planted a wide, colorful variety of wildflowers and cultivated flowers to attract birds and butterflies bringing forth the natural beauty and potential. She was a humanitarian and was often offering homes to her beloved cats that found their way to her. Fay was the same way with the people in her life, welcoming them into her life and seeing each and every individual for who they were and valuing each person for their uniqueness and talents. Her superpower was how she had a distinct and unique bond with each of her children, her family and friends. Even though she had often proclaimed to be an "introvert", her ability to engage with others had a profound impact on everyone around her from the grocery store aisle to her lengthy conversations and visits with lifelong friends and family.

Fay kept growing and learning throughout her life, embracing modern technology and the connections and joys it could bring. Even in her late 80's, you could often find her managing bills, making video calls, and scrolling through social media to keep in contact with others, often all at the same time. She loved her online games that kept up with her sharp mind and fun-loving spirit.

At 89, Fay had the wisdom of the universe and the strength of a warrior woman which she has passed through the generations. Her strengths took strong root in her children and her family and will continue to carry her light and spirit forward. Fay's four children were the "purpose of her life" and a life with purpose brings the richness that she had throughout her life. She loved her ten grandchildren deeply and often mentioned how much her love of her grandchildren was an extension of the love for her children and that each uniquely brought so much joy, laughter and richness to her life. To her family who passed before her, she is looking forward to new celebrations of life beyond this earth. To those who remain, she will be with you always.

A private family ceremony will be held in the spring. She will be laid to rest in Camp Butler National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation on her tribute page, http://www3.parkinson.org/goto/faythomas or to Safe Haven for Cats, https://www.safehavenforcats.org/donate/honorary-memorial-donations/. Messages of condolence may also be sent to the family to: Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home at 4020 North Water Street, Decatur, Illinois 62526.