ARTHUR — Edna Mae (Gingerich) Schrock, 76 years, 7 months and 3 days, of Arthur, IL passed away at 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Otto Center, south of Arthur, IL. Bishop Larry R. Diener will officiate. Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery. Visitation will be held any time after 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Otto Center and any time after 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Otto Center. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Edna Mae was born on June 17, 1944 in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of Ervin and Sarah (Bontrager) Gingerich. She married Levi M. Schrock on September 25, 1962 in rural Arthur, IL, they lived in Holy Matrimony, 58 years, 3 months, 26 days.