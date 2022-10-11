May 2, 1930 - Oct. 10, 2022

DECATUR — Edna Strachan, 92, of Chestnut, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL, surrounded by her loving family.

Edna was born May 2, 1930, the daughter of Earnest and Tena Donnan. She married James Strachan on July 2, 1948, in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2014.

Edna is survived by her daughter, Kathy Kauzlarich; two grandchildren: Michelle (James) Gillespie and Shannon Bornteger; two step-grandchildren: Linda Kauzlarich and Diana Kauzlarich; one great-granddaughter, Megan Borntreger; and three step-great-grandchildren: David, Jacob, and Tatiana; her great-great granddaughter, Marshawna; and her step great-great-grandchildren: Mila and Penelope.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James; one son, Larry Lee Strachan, and siblings, Donald Donnan, Doris Baldwin, Alvin Donnan, Marjorie Marquis, Evelyn Bateman, and Harold Donnan; and her son-in-law, Walter Kauzlarich.

A graveside service for Edna will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Laenna Cemetery in Chestnut, IL. Visitation will take place prior from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorials may be made in Edna's name to Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL or Chestnut Fire Department.