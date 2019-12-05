Edward Albert Reiss

He married Carol Thornton on February 12, 1982 in Decatur, IL. Edward worked in the maintenance department at Firestone, retiring after 36 years of service. Following, he worked in the maintenance department for Moundford Apartments. He was a member of Westside Church of the Nazarene, where he often would volunteer his help. He also had the opportunity, through the church, to attend a Work and Witness trip to Kenya, Africa, where he helped teach welding. He often looked forward to gathering with his Firestone friends as they would get together for breakfast, every other week.