DECATUR — Edward Albert Reiss, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away December 3, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.
Edward was born June 6, 1942 in Spokane, WA, the son of, Anthony John and Regina Louise (Wessels) Reiss.
He married Carol Thornton on February 12, 1982 in Decatur, IL. Edward worked in the maintenance department at Firestone, retiring after 36 years of service. Following, he worked in the maintenance department for Moundford Apartments. He was a member of Westside Church of the Nazarene, where he often would volunteer his help. He also had the opportunity, through the church, to attend a Work and Witness trip to Kenya, Africa, where he helped teach welding. He often looked forward to gathering with his Firestone friends as they would get together for breakfast, every other week.
Surviving are his wife, Carol; children, Kathy Reiss of Decatur, IL, Darin Reiss (Rebecca) of Blue Mound, IL, Carla Alderton (Roger) of Ewing, MO, Randy Reiss of Quakertown, PA; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Westside Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials: Westside Church of the Nazarene.Condolences may be left to Edward’s family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
