DECATUR — Edward Arnold Carry, 67, of Decatur, IL, started his new journey on January 17, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side.

Edward was born November 5, 1954 in Decatur, IL, son of Joseph and Dessie Eileen (Allen) Carry. He married Yvonne Ferguson on January 30, 1972 in Decatur, IL.

Ed owned/operated Fleet Master Trucking for over 50-years. He held a CDL as well as a certification as a HVAC and sheet metal technician. He called himself "Jack of all trades, master of none." Ed was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved collecting classic cars. He also held a love for guitars, music and singing Elvis songs. Ed was very handy and constructed his own log home in 1996.

Surviving are his wife, Yvonne; children: Jen Hayes (Jon) of W. Columbia, SC, Melody Parks (Lee) of Mattoon, IL; sisters: Wanda Lou Carry of Decatur, IL, Karen Scranton of Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Gabriel and Madison; brother-in-law, Donald Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Jones, Bonnie Gessford, her husband Dave and granddaughter, Sydney Nicole Parks.

Memorial service will be held 7:00 PM Friday, January 21, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials: Donor's Choice and St. Mary's Hospital Foundation.

