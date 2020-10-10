SULLIVAN - Edward C. "Ed" Taylor, 80, of Sullivan passed away 7:16 a.m. Thursday October 8, 2020 in his residence.
Masonic Rites will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Reed Funeral Home with services to follow conducted by Pastor Mike Fender. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Pavilion Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.