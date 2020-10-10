 Skip to main content
Edward C. "Ed" Taylor
Edward C. "Ed" Taylor

Edward C. "Ed" Taylor

SULLIVAN - Edward C. "Ed" Taylor, 80, of Sullivan passed away 7:16 a.m. Thursday October 8, 2020 in his residence.

Masonic Rites will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Reed Funeral Home with services to follow conducted by Pastor Mike Fender. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Pavilion Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net

