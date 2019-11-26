DECATUR -- Edward Cyril Olivier, retired Mueller Company engineer, died Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Services will be 6:00 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Edward was born August 1, 1936 in Silvis, IL to Harold and Mary (DeClerq) Olivier. He married Marilyn Joyce Walker on November 17, 1973 in Decatur, IL.

Edward leaves 4 sisters, 7 dearly loved children, and many treasured grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Family request no donations. Condolences may be left to Edward's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

