DECATUR -- Edward Cyril Olivier, retired Mueller Company engineer, died Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Services will be 6:00 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
Edward was born August 1, 1936 in Silvis, IL to Harold and Mary (DeClerq) Olivier. He married Marilyn Joyce Walker on November 17, 1973 in Decatur, IL.
Edward leaves 4 sisters, 7 dearly loved children, and many treasured grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Family request no donations. Condolences may be left to Edward's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.