Edward Cyril Olivier
0 entries

Edward Cyril Olivier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Edward Cyril Olivier, retired Mueller Company engineer, died Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Services will be 6:00 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Edward was born August 1, 1936 in Silvis, IL to Harold and Mary (DeClerq) Olivier. He married Marilyn Joyce Walker on November 17, 1973 in Decatur, IL.

Edward leaves 4 sisters, 7 dearly loved children, and many treasured grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Family request no donations. Condolences may be left to Edward's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News