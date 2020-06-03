ARGENTA -- Edward Dean Whisnant 92 of Argenta, IL passed away peacefully in his home at 8:05 A.M. June 2, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private graveside services will be at Friday, June 5, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL with DMH Hospice Chaplain Jan Dial officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Decatur Memorial Hospice.
Edward was born December 30, 1927 in Macon County, Illinois the son of Noah and Nettie (Kaufman) Whisnant. He married his wife Frances Benz January 9, 1948 in Argenta, IL and was preceded in death by her on August 8, 2009.
Edward was the father to three children, Steven (Barbara) Whisnant; Linda (Bruce) White; Brenda (Bill) Zombro. He had 11 grandchildren, Brad Whisnant; Jeff (Geralyn) Whisnant; Greg (Mindy) Whisnant, Stephanie Whisnant, Cory (Hannah) White, Scott White, Shannon White, Shawna (Jerrod) Askeren, Desiree (Chris) Barrett, Jamie Zombro and Billi Zombro. He had 26 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Surviving is his sister, Dorothy Kendall of Argenta. He was preceded in death by his brother, Delmar Whisnant and parents, Noah and Nettie Whisnant.
Edward enjoyed gardening, his flower beds, fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling. He loved his weekly trips to the Bement Opry.
Edward was a member of the Painter's Local #289 Union for 30 years.
He will be dearly missed by all, but we all know he is very happy to be with our mom.
The family would like to thank the Decatur Memorial Hospice for their kindness during this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.