ARGENTA -- Edward Dean Whisnant 92 of Argenta, IL passed away peacefully in his home at 8:05 A.M. June 2, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private graveside services will be at Friday, June 5, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL with DMH Hospice Chaplain Jan Dial officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Decatur Memorial Hospice.

Edward was born December 30, 1927 in Macon County, Illinois the son of Noah and Nettie (Kaufman) Whisnant. He married his wife Frances Benz January 9, 1948 in Argenta, IL and was preceded in death by her on August 8, 2009.

Edward was the father to three children, Steven (Barbara) Whisnant; Linda (Bruce) White; Brenda (Bill) Zombro. He had 11 grandchildren, Brad Whisnant; Jeff (Geralyn) Whisnant; Greg (Mindy) Whisnant, Stephanie Whisnant, Cory (Hannah) White, Scott White, Shannon White, Shawna (Jerrod) Askeren, Desiree (Chris) Barrett, Jamie Zombro and Billi Zombro. He had 26 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Surviving is his sister, Dorothy Kendall of Argenta. He was preceded in death by his brother, Delmar Whisnant and parents, Noah and Nettie Whisnant.