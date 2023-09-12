Feb. 9, 1954 - Sept. 7, 2023

MONTICELLO — Edward Eric Tiedemann, 69, of Monticello, IL, passed away on September 7, 2023, and will be lovingly and fondly remembered by many.

Edward was born on February 9, 1954, in Belleville, IL, Ed was the beloved son of Charles and Delores Tiedemann. He was one of four siblings Sharon (Bill) McDowell of Westerville, OH, C. David (Lisa) Tiedemann of Belleville, IL, and Kenneth Tiedemann.

Ed's journey began at Mascoutah High School where he graduated in June 1972. He pursued a passion for engineering, enrolling at the University of Illinois, where he graduated in May of 1976, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Ed's career was a testament to his dedication and expertise in his field. He began working for Illinois Power Company after graduation and played a pivotal role in the construction of a coal-fired unit at the power plant in Havana, Illinois. In 1978, Ed moved to Monticello, IL, with his then wife, Mary Ann Tiedemann. He commenced the construction of the Clinton Power Station for Illinois Power. He later transitioned to the operational side of the nuclear power plant as it went online. Ed dedicated years of service to Ameren CPS before his retirement in 2018.

Ed found joy and contentment in retirement by working on various gardening, landscaping and farm projects with his loving wife, Debra Tiedemann, whom he married on July 14, 2012. His sanctuary was the family farm in St. Clair County, IL where he and his family created enduring memories. He never let a day go by without solving several Sudoku puzzles.

Ed is survived by his devoted wife, Debra; and his loving sons: Brent (Cody) Tiedemann and Kevin Tiedemann, all of Monticello, IL; he also leaves behind step-children: Trent (Aubrey) Bowman of Decatur, IL, and Traci (Ryan Stenger) Bowman of Houston, TX; as well as grandchildren: Elise and Vera Tiedemann, Carson Stenger, Addisyn Bowman; and honorary grandsons: Dawson and Erick Keeling; nieces and nephews: Erica (Chad) McDowell, Amanda (Gary) Suomela, Mark (Liz) McDowell, Brad (Helen) McDowell and Daniel (Angela) Tiedemann; and many great-nieces and nephews, all who loved him dearly.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Olivian Davidson of Crawfordsville, IN; paternal grandparents, Catherine and Charles Tiedemann; and his brother, Kenneth Tiedemann.

In the midst of shock and sorrow, we remember Ed for his generosity and the indelible impact he had on our lives. His legacy lives on through the love he shared with his family.

Services to celebrate Ed's life will be held in honor of his memory. Visitation will be at the Monticello United Methodist Church, Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and the funeral, officiated by Pastor Anne Ferguson, will be held at the church as well, on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon at the church will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ed Tiedemann can be made to Monticello United Methodist Church. The contributions will go towards the MUMC Youth Program, where Ed enjoyed countless hours helping the youth on their mission trips.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to teams of doctors and nurses at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana IL and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO, who worked valiantly to ensure he had the best of care during his final days.