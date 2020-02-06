DECATUR -- Edward H. Parsons, Family Man, Businessman, Fisherman, Doughnut Expert, Bridge Player, and Grandpa. Ed was born on February 3, 1939, in Decatur, IL. He was the son of Edward F. Parsons and Edna Parsons (nee Hickman). He passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 2, 2020. Ed was a proud athlete on the Atwood High Rajahs football team, and went on from high school to DePauw University in Greencastle IN. There, his official major was history, and the unofficial ones were bridge playing and socializing. He especially enjoyed his fraternity membership at Delta Upsilon. After college, Ed was drafted into the US Army, and served during the Cold War in Berlin, Germany. One year he made it home for Christmas to surprise his family, and “I'll Be Home for Christmas” was always a favorite carol. After returning from his stint in Germany, he married his college sweetheart, Nancy Jones. He set right to work at the First National Bank of Chicago, and completed his MBA at Northwestern University. He worked at First National for many years, and then at other banks after becoming bored in retirement or being enticed back to work. Ed was a fun dad. Saying only “Stick with me kid, you'll be a winner,” he lured his kids to unknown locations, maybe an errand in the car, or it might be… Mister Donut. He built them dollhouses and a truck garage, and taught them how to cast a fishing line properly. The best way to learn is by practicing in the yard with a wooden block attached to your fishing line. Fishing was a Parsons family tradition, and Ed had a lifelong passion for it. He caught bass and northern all over Wisconsin, Minnesota, Alaska, and Canada. He brought his kids and all his grandchildren fishing at Hatchet Lake Lodge near Saskatoon, Canada. If you ever plan an adventure there, tell them Ed sent you, and raise a toast to him at their fireside before your gourmet dinner. Or, tell a whopper fish story in his honor while you eat your freshly caught shore lunch. Ed is survived by his children, Anne Donovan (Tim) and Edward A. Parsons; his grandchildren, John (Tricia), L. Donovan, Michael, and Kevin; sisters, Dorothy Hackett and Barbara Barr (Neil). He was preceded by his beloved parents, Edward and Edna Parsons, and Nancy, his wife and bridge partner of 49 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trout Unlimited, PO Box 7400, Woolly Bugger, WV 25438 Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Burial will follow in the Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola, IL. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com