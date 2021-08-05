CISCO — Edward J. Heidkamp, 76, of Cisco, IL, passed away at 6:53 a.m., August 3, 2021, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.

Edward was born January 5, 1945 in Redbud, IL, the son of Fred and Margaret (Weigard) Heidkamp. He married Mary "Kakie" Woods on March 6, 1971 in Monticello, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Kakie Heidkamp of Cisco; daughter, Meg Deagman of Monticello; son, Andrew Heidkamp of Champaign; granddaughter, Ella Brogan VanSchoyck; brother, Del Heidkamp of Cisco; sisters: Joyce Heidkamp of Cisco, Loretta Whitlow of Sesser, Betty Leach of Monticello, Peggy (Ron) Parsons of Cisco; and sister-in-law, Nancy Heidkamp of Cisco. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Heidkamp.

Edward retired from Caterpillar and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church, the Monticello Golf Club, and was a volunteer fireman on the Cisco Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golf, playing cards, basketball, softball, coaching his children's Little League teams, gardening, and making pickles.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at the St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello. Interment will be held at Croninger Cemetery, Cisco followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Monticello Golf Club. Memorials be made to the St. Philomena Catholic Church or the Cancer Research Department at the University of Chicago. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.