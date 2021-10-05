Edward L. Hunter

Edward was born on October 16, 1948 in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Betty (Mariner) Hunter, Sr. Edward married Pat Smith. She preceded him in death. Edward is survived by his three sons: Edward "Skip" (Heidi) Hunter of Decatur, IL, Kevin (Rachel) Hunter of Porum, OK, Kelly Hunter of Decatur, IL; several grandchildren; three brothers: Robert (Robin) Hunter, Jr. of Decatur, IL, Mark (Barb) Hunter, Sr. of Decatur, IL, Chester Hunter of Branson, MO; sisters: Karen Hunter of Decatur, IL, Linda Brandshaw of Decatur, IL. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Lisa Hunter and one sister Betty Hunter.