MOWEAQUA — Edward L. Hunter, 72, of Moweaqua, IL passed away on October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Edward was born on October 16, 1948 in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Betty (Mariner) Hunter, Sr. Edward married Pat Smith. She preceded him in death. Edward is survived by his three sons: Edward "Skip" (Heidi) Hunter of Decatur, IL, Kevin (Rachel) Hunter of Porum, OK, Kelly Hunter of Decatur, IL; several grandchildren; three brothers: Robert (Robin) Hunter, Jr. of Decatur, IL, Mark (Barb) Hunter, Sr. of Decatur, IL, Chester Hunter of Branson, MO; sisters: Karen Hunter of Decatur, IL, Linda Brandshaw of Decatur, IL. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Lisa Hunter and one sister Betty Hunter.
Edward was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Moweaqua, IL. He enjoyed driving his semi truck.
Cremation rites have been accorded to Edward. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with his funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.