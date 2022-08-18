May 31, 1932 - Aug. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Edward Leo "Eddie" Zachman, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away with his family by his side at 8:34 A.M. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Eddie was born on May 31, 1932, in Dahlgren, IL, the son of Theodore B. Zachman and Emma H. (Karcher) Zachman. He married Lorene A. Schuster on March 18, 1953, in Piopolis, IL. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2018.

Eddie served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Eddie was part of the Honor Flight on October 28, 2014, and was accompanied by his son David. He was a Charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church, also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Eddie worked as an appliance repairman at Emerson's Piano House for many years and worked for Caterpillar for twenty years before retiring in 1994. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Eddie was always first in line to help a neighbor or friend, loved fixing things, working in the yard, and pursuing a "good deal." He especially enjoyed the regular Sunday family gatherings and any time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Brenda K. McClerren and husband Steve of Decatur, IL; Bob Zachman of Decatur, IL; David Zachman of Decatur, IL; and Michael Zachman and wife Tami of Aurora, IL; grandchildren: Stephanie Jones and husband Jeremy of Forsyth, IL; Ryan Zachman and wife Kayla of Aurora, IL; and Kristin Zachman of Lake Geneva, WI; great-grandchildren: Madeline, Lillian and Claire Jones of Forsyth, IL, and Cruz Zachman of Aurora, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorene, one brother and three sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with visitation one hour before service time. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.