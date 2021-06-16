Ed was born July 1, 1948 in Decatur, IL the son of Edward Lewis Seaton and Dorothy Nihiser Seaton. Ed is survived by his brothers: David E. (Sally) Nihiser, Larry H. (Jeanie) Nihiser; sister: Carol Baker, and many loving nieces and nephews, as well as many lifetime friends. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, father, and only recently his sister Debra K. Seaton Yowell. Ed was a veteran of Vietnam War. He retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. Ed was a hard worker and innovative businessman, always having businesses on the side. He had made a career out of raising horses. He loved cars.