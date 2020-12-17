DECATUR — Edward Mattes Woare, age 92, of Decatur, IL passed away at 5:52 AM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Edward was born August 10, 1928 in Decatur, IL to Edward Martin Woare and Violet Mattes Woare. He attended Decatur High School and went to the University of Illinois where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity as well as the U of I marching band. He later transferred to Millikin University and then became a naval reservist with the Great Lakes Naval Base. Later he joined his father in business and became the 4th generation Owner & President at Woare Builders Supply Company. He was very successful at supplying brick all across Illinois.

Edward met his wife, Gloria Jean Weidner, while at Millikin. They were married on July 8, 1950 and had three children: Deborah, Sandra, and Edward. Eddie and Gloria enjoyed many happy years together raising children and taking family vacations to Florida. Gloria preceded him in death on April 11, 1997.

Edward and Helen Dalton were married on September 12, 1998. They enjoyed a passion for travel and took numerous trips. Helen preceded him in death on June 15, 2013.