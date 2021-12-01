DECATUR — Edward Thomas Condon Jr., 101, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery. Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ed was born on January 12, 1920 in Decatur, IL, the son of Edward Thomas and Marie (Greene) Condon. Ed was a Lieutenant in the US Army Air Corps during WWII, serving as a pilot and flight instructor. He was also operations officer at Goodfellow Field in San Angelo, TX.

After the War Ed resided in San Angelo where he worked in real estate, leasing land for oil rights. He returned to Decatur in 1948, to join his father in the Condon Real Estate Company, which had been established in 1917. Ed's main interest was commercial real estate and selling farmland. Ed was a member of the Decatur Board of Realtors.

On August 27, 1953, Ed married the former Anne McElroy. Ed was a lifetime member of the YMCA, where he was known for his skill on the handball court. He had been an avid golfer at Southside Country Club, and also enjoyed playing tennis.

Surviving is his wife Anne of 68 years, his children: son, Edward Thomas Condon III and wife Carol of Glendive, MT; daughter, Cathleen Marie (Cathy) Rees of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: John Daniel Rees of Austin, TX, and Edward Thomas Condon IV of Billings, MT; and brother, David of Sarasota, FL.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters: Betty Freeman and Jeanne Morin, and brother Dick.

The family suggests memorials to the Decatur YMCA or donor's choice.